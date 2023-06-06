NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

