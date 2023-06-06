Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 290,644 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,644 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Snap by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 504,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,534,615 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 8,081,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,545,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Recommended Stories

