Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 54,852 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $51,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 759.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 262,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $65,428.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,986.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,295 shares of company stock worth $186,640 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.