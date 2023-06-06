Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,128 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for about 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of StoneCo worth $89,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. 1,726,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,954. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,277.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.72 million. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

