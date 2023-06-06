Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,444 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 331,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,181. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.