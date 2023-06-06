Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $191,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. 447,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,773. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

