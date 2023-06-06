Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $69.77 Million Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,137 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience comprises 1.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 5.16% of Twist Bioscience worth $69,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,743,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, insider Dennis Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 564,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,961. The stock has a market cap of $951.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.16. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

