Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,525 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for 4.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 5.39% of Roku worth $305,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,636,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 981,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 453,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,130 shares of company stock worth $959,026. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku Price Performance

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,167. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $105.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

