Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,496 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Iridium Communications worth $36,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Up 4.1 %

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,072. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. 355,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 472.65 and a beta of 1.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.