Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 976,977 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976,977 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $148,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. 4,576,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,808 shares of company stock worth $33,605,198. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

