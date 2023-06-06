Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 28,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $747.97. The company had a trading volume of 178,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,760. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $780.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

