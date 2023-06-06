NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Gap Up to $26.77

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.77, but opened at $27.40. NiSource shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 471,935 shares traded.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NiSource by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

