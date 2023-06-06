Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Amgen by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 440,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,655,000 after purchasing an additional 337,415 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.65. The company had a trading volume of 945,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,526. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

