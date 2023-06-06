Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.93. 978,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,024. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.14.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.