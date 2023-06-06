Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IYH traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.75. 13,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.