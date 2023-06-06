Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,474,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,276,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,916,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

