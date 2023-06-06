Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $149.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 699,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 10.1% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $149,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.87. The stock had a trading volume of 455,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $273.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.