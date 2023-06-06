Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $2.36 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 737.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,362 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,381,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,423 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,461,000.

SPYG traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.68. 854,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

