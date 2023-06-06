Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $428.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,709. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $319.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

