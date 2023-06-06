Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,002,000 after acquiring an additional 421,509 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. 2,417,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,122. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

