Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.16% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,050,000 after buying an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the period.

VFH stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.69. 233,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,606. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

