Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 1,066 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.9 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

