Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

