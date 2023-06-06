NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 46.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.