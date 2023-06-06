Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Novavax alerts:

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1,572.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Price Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $677.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.