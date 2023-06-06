NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.7 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXPI opened at $177.87 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $197.71. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

