Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.50 ($9.74).

Several analysts have commented on OCDO shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.20) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,061 ($13.19) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.84) price objective on the stock.

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 358.20 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 467.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 571.23. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 349.90 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 989.60 ($12.30).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

