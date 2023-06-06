Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.21-$0.22 EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

