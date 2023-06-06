Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $533.00 million-$535.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.87 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.88-$0.93 EPS.
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
