Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $533.00 million-$535.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.87 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.88-$0.93 EPS.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.13.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Institutional Trading of Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.