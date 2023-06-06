Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,885 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.48% of Omnicom Group worth $79,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 412,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

