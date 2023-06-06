OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter.
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
