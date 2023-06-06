OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

About OncoSec Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

