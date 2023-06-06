ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of ONEOK worth $51,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

