OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Buys $60,082.08 in Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi acquired 7,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $60,082.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,284,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Brian Choi purchased 22,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Brian Choi acquired 7,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,775.00.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ OPBK traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,044. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 128,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

