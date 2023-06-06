OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 2,015,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,334. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at $235,801,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,801,398.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,387,608 shares of company stock worth $1,783,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

