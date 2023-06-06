Oppenheimer Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $430.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.35.

MDB opened at $388.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $397.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at $348,101,674.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,013 shares of company stock valued at $25,498,987 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $89,157,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

