Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,991. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.50.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.