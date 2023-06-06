Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $59.64 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $59.64 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00025526 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015577 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,002.40 or 1.00029676 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06145503 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,467,908.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

