O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 509.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 381.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,479,000 after buying an additional 76,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

ORLY stock opened at $894.57 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $580.01 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $907.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $855.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

