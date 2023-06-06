Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.40

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.14 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 24.76%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

