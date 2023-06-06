Ossiam Acquires 9,384 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Edison International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 31,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 133,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after purchasing an additional 92,998 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

