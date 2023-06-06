Ossiam Buys Shares of 2,982 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $480.43 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $438.56 and a one year high of $549.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.65 and its 200 day moving average is $481.43. The company has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

