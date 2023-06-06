Ossiam Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

