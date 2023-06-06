Ossiam Decreases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,922 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,826,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,700,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,741 shares of company stock worth $1,079,746 and have sold 34,000 shares worth $1,112,260. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

