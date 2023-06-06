Ossiam Has $1.83 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock worth $10,107,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 178.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

