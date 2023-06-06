Ossiam Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

CL stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

