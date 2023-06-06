Ossiam Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

