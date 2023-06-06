Ossiam Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 252.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,475,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,174,000 after acquiring an additional 58,639 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

