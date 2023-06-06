OTC Markets Group Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCM opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $672.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 86.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.