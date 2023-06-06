Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 3.4%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.95. 99,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,402,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.
Overstock.com Stock Up 13.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $989.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
- 3 High-Yield Names The Institutions Are Buying
- The J.M. Smucker Co.: A Sweet Opportunity For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.