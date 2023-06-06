Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 3.4%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.95. 99,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,402,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Up 13.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $989.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.