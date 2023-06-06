Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Achieves $7.28 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $201,579.30 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,078.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00335338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00540623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00417741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,384,374 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

